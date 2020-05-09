Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $979.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $424,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 162.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 903,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

