Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fabrinet Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:FN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after buying an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,841,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Fabrinet by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,864,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

