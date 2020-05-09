Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

