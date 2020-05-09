Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

