Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lifted by Analyst

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nutanix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

