Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.