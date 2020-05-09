Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 128,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 35,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

