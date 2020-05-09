Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

ICF International stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 442,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

