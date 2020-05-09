Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

DLB stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

