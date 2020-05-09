Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Davita Inc Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davita in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,843,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Davita by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,111,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

