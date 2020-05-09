Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted by Analyst

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

