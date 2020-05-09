Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

BPFH opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $207,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

