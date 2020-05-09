Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.77. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$40.13.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.