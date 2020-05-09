Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reduced by William Blair

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20,592.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,083,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after buying an additional 612,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

