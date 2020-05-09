Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

