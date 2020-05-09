Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for L.B. Foster Co Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.67. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

