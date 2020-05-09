Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Beacon Securities

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Beacon Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.58. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

