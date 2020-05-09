Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

