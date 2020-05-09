Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,667.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

