Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.