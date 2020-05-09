Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Service Co. International Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

SCI stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

