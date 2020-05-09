Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SIGI opened at $48.15 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,426,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $11,316,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,770,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.