Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEG. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:LEG opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

