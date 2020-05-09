Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

