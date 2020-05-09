Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for American International Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA grew its position in shares of American International Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,293 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of American International Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

