Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.