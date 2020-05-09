Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

A number of analysts have commented on PRPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

