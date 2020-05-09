Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.88. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 2,816,600 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

