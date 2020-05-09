Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,379.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

