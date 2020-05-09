Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.22 ($14.21).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

