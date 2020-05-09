Primero Group (ASX:PGX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Primero Group (ASX:PGX)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 286,210 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.19. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Primero Group news, insider Cameron Henry acquired 137,500 shares of Primero Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,837.50 ($28,962.77).

Primero Group Limited provides design, construction, engineering, and operational services to the minerals, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include full plant design and feasibility studies; project management and planning; turnkey in-house construction services in civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, and control systems areas; commissioning; and operations and maintenance.

