Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 2.2% Higher

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €47.29 ($54.99) and last traded at €47.00 ($54.65), 468,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.99 ($53.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.57 ($79.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27.

About Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

