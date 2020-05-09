Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 2.2% Higher

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €47.29 ($54.99) and last traded at €47.00 ($54.65), 468,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.99 ($53.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.57 ($79.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

