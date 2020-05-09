Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allstate by 21.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Allstate by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1,105.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

