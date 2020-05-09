Piper Sandler Weighs in on Acacia Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Acacia Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ACIA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 459,608 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,135,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Acacia Communications by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

