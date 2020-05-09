Piper Sandler Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $35.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AERI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

