Piper Sandler Increases Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $55.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

