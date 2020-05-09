Piper Sandler Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

