Piper Sandler Comments on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

