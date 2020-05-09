Pinnacle Renewable (PL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.40 million.

TSE:PL opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1-year low of C$4.65 and a 1-year high of C$11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million and a P/E ratio of -19.91.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

