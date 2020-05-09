Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Shares of PME opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.