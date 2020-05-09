PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PetIQ traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.75, approximately 573,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 321,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $602,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

