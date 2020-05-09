Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Up 12.9% Following Earnings Beat

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares shot up 12.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.74, 1,211,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 620,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $881.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

