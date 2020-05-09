PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading 5.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $30.23, 1,077,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 923,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,885 shares of company stock worth $6,452,248 in the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

