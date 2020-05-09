Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.91.
TSE PPL opened at C$31.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
