Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.91.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE PPL opened at C$31.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.