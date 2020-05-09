Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 225,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 550,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 794,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,400.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

