Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PE opened at $9.63 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

