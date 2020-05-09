Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55-2.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.67 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $8.72 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at $940,105.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

