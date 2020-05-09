Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

