Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV) rose 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 23,108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,528,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

