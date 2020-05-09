Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after buying an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,472,000 after buying an additional 270,120 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

